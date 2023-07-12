Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has commenced the online registration process for the post of Computor. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till August 10.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 583 vacancies. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 14, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in mathematics or statistics from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Computor posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Computor application link Go to registration and complete SSO registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

