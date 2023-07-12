Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the DV/DME & RME events of the CT (GD) Exam 2022 in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in.

The DV/DME is scheduled to be conducted from July 17 to August 10, 2023. A total of 146292 candidates have been declared qualified for the DV round.

“All candidates are also directed to bring printed copy of E-Admit card at the time of DV/DME. Candidates will not be permitted for DV/DME without Admit Card,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to download admit cards for DV/DME of CT/GD Exam-2022 wef 17/07/2023 onwards” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.