Kurmanchal Nagar Sahkari Bank Limited (KNSBL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Grade 2 Assistant (Clerk/Cashier). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website kurmanchalbank.com till July 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 40 vacancies for the position of Assistant Gd-2 (Clerk/Cashier) on a pay scale of (11,400-740/10-18,800-EB-840/15-31,400) approximately Rs 27,000 per month.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should be between the age of 21 years and 35 years as on June 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have completed graduation from a recognized University / Institute in India. The candidate must have a proficient knowledge of Hindi and English language.

“The Clerk / Cashier may be absorbed as an Assistant Gd-2 (Clerk / Cashier) on a pay scale of 11,400-740/10-18,800-EB-840/15-31,400 (an aggregate of approx. Rs. 27,000.00 per month) after satisfactory completion of probation for a period of two years in the same scale,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 1500 (inclusive of GST), this fee is non-refundable.

Steps to apply for KNSBL vacancies

Visit the official website kurmanchalbank.com On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ page Now click on the application link for Cashier/Clerk Register on the ibps page and login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the complete form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for the KNSBL vacancies 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.