The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the results of the Preliminary exam for recruitment to the post of Section Officer under Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries (Finance and Accounts). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 Section Officer posts. The pay scale is Rs 10,300-34,800+ (GP 5000). The HPPSC Section Officer exam was conducted on February 26, 2023 in a single session from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam was conducted under Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022. The online registration for the exam was held from September 12 to October 4, 2022.

Candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam will be invited to register for the Main exam shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the official website frequently for updates.

Steps to download HPPSC Section Officer results 2023



Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the tab ‘What’s New’ Now click, the result link for Objective Type Screening Test (Prel.Exam) for the post(s) of Himachal Pradesh Finance & Accounts Services, Class-II (Gazetted) The HPPSC SO results will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HPPSC SO results 2022.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a preliminary exam and main exam. Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the result list have qualified for the main exam.

