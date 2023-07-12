Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Main Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The SSE 2021 Main examinations are scheduled to be conducted from July 17 to 22 at various examination centres including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, and Barwani. The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM except on July 22. The exam on July 22 will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12 noon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.

The Preliminary exam was held on June 19, 2022, and the results were announced on October 20, 2022.

Steps to download SSE Main 2021 admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on SSE Main 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

