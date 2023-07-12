Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the exam date for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE 2023). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 2 at various exam centres.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in in due course of time.

“Information related to downloading the admit card for appearing in the examination will be published on the Commission’s official website jssc.nic.in in due course of time,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1551 vacancies including 1436 Junior Engineer, 44 Motor Vehicle Inspector, 55 Street Light Inspector and 16 Pipe Line Inspector post.

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Examination and Interview

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.