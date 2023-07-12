National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2023 today, July 12. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official websites nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The final answer key will be used for the preparation of the results. According to reports, the CUET UG results 2023 are expected to be announced on July 15.

The CUET UG exam was conducted in multiple phases from May 21 to June 17, 2023, across the country at various exam centres.

The CUET UG 2023 was held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET UG final answer key 2023

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Revised Provisional Answer Key for CUET (UG) - 2023”

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference

