Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key and candidate response sheets for the Town Planning Building Overseer exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC TPBO exam was conducted in CBT mode on July 8 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 175 vacancies for Town Planning Building Overseer.

The preliminary answer keys have been published on the Commission’s website. Candidates will be able to raise their objections (with documented proof) on the official website till July 15 upto 5.00 PM.

“Objections received beyond 5.00 PM on 15/07/2023 will not be considered. Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the text box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English language. The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations or in any form will not be considered under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Steps to download TSPSC answer key 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Now click on the download link for Master Question Papers TPBO The question paper with preliminary answer key will appear on screen Check the responses against the answer key to calculate scores Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections if any

Direct link to download Question Papers/Answer key TPBO.

Direct link to download Candidate Response sheets TPBO.

Candidates can access their response sheets by entering their hall ticket number, TSPSC ID and date of birth.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.

