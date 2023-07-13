The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has released the first supplementary allotment result for the first-year Higher Secondary admissions today, July 13. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in.

‘Merit Quota First Supplementary Allotment Results Published. Admissions on 13th and 14th July 2023. Read Instruction for more Details,’ reads a message by the DGE on the website.

A total of 45,394 seats were used for Supplementary vacancies of which 35,163 have been allotted and 10,600 have remained vacant , reports Hindustan Times.

Here’s the allotment statistics posts on HSCAP website.

Steps to download the supplementary allotment result

Visit the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in Click on the login section and key in your login details Submit and check the allotment result Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HSCAP results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.