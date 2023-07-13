Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key and candidate response sheets (OMR sheets) for Driver/ Operator exam held on July 9. Candidates can download the answer key and check the response sheets to estimate their results on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 1317 vacancies including 991 Firemen and 326 Driver/ Operator posts under Advt No 01/2023. The Driver/Operator exam was conducted on July 9 at various centers in Punjab. Candidates will be able to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key till July 15. Candidates will be charged a fee or Rs 100 per question for any objection raised.

“The objections clearly indicating the grievance regarding provisional answer key should be sent via email at ssbtestpup2022@gmail.com in prescribed format (Annexure-1) along with necessary documentary proof (if any) and mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one Hundred only) per objection, drawn in favor of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali. Objections received only at email ssbtestpup2022@gmail.com will be considered,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official PSSSB Driver/Operator answer key notification.

Steps to download PSSSB Driver OMR sheets 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Under advertisements click on the link for Advt No 01/2023 to view OMR sheets Now login using your application number and submit PSSSB OMR sheet for Driver/Operator exam will appear on screen Download and check it against the provisional answer key Take a printout for future referece



Direct link to download PSSSB Driver response sheets 2023.

According to the official notification, seeking objections as above is only for provisional answer key. Such objection will not be entertained after the publication of Final Answer Key.

Direct link to download Driver/Operator answer key Booklet A.

Direct link to download Driver/Operator answer key Booklet B.

Direct link to download Driver/Operator answer key Booklet C.

Direct link to download Driver/Operator answer key Booklet D.

