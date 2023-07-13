Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the post of Head Constable/ Min-2019. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cisfrectt.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on three consecutive Sundays i.e. on July 23, July 30, and August 6, 2023.

“All affected candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-admit card for appearing in the written examination from the given website by using their login ID and Password. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time at the venue mentioned in their admit cards and bring all necessary documents mentioned in e-admit cards, if any,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HC/Min 2019 admit card

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link and go to “HC-Ministerial 2019” key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HC/Min 2019 admit card.

