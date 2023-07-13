The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has commenced the online application process for new students for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) today, July 13. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in till tomorrow, July 14.

“The registration is open for new candidates who may apply for seeking the admission in diploma in various engineering and pharmacy courses for two days i.e. from 13/07/23 to 14/07/23 for the session 2023-24,” reads the official website.

The JEECUP 2023 registrations commenced in May and the deadline deferred multiple times, accepting applications till June 15. However, this special window has been opened by the council in consideration for students who missed the deadline.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s JEECUP 2023 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 per application, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for JEECUP 2023

Visit official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)”

Now proceed with the registration process Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2023 (UP Polytechnic).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.