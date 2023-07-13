Chandigarh Police has released the admit card for the post of Constable (Executive). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The OMR-based exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2023.

“All candidates who have applied for recruitment against the posts of Constable (Executive) are informed that written OMR-based examination will be held on Sunday, 23rd July 2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 700 Constable (Executives) vacancies.

Steps to download Constable (Executive) admit card

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in Go to Recruitment—Constable—Recruitment of Constables (Executive) Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.