The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the provisional result of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2023) Session 2. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The candidates who secured 10% of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. For SC/ST/PWD category, the qualifying cut-off mark is 7.5% of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks.

“Candidates who have any valid complaints (other than key complaints) regarding the Provisional Result published may inform the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination through the email address ceekinfo@cee.kerala.gov.in before 14.07.2023 12 Noon. The final result will be published after addressing valid complaints (if any),” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Entrance Examination for admission to the MBA course 2023 (KMAT 2023 Session 2) was conducted on July 2, 2023.

Steps to download KMAT Session 2 provisional result 2023

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KMAT 2023-Candidate Portal (Session 2) Click on the provisional result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

