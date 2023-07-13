Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of the Insurance Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 209 candidates have been declared qualified provisionally to appear for the document verification (DV) round. The DV will be held on July 29 and 31 at the Office of the Commission, 19, Dr P. K. Parija Road, Cuttack—753001.

The written examination was conducted on May 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 IMO posts.

Steps to download IMO result 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of Provisionally Qualified Candidates for Document Verification of Insurance Medical Officer (Advt. No. 14 of 2022-23)”

The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.