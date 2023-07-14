Today, July 14, is the last date to apply for the posts of Lecturer, Dental Surgeon, Unani Medical Officer, and other posts across different departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 393 posts of lecturer, officer etc., across various departments of the commission.

Vacancy Details

UP Forensic Science Laboratories - 41 vacancies

vacancies UP Geology and Mining Department - 1 vacancy

vacancy UP Medical Health & Family Welfare Department - 174 vacancies

vacancies UP AYUSH (Ayurveda) Department - 127 vacancies

vacancies UP AYUSH (Homoeopathy) Department - 23 vacancies

vacancies UP AYUSH (Unani) Department - 28 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit for UP Forensic Science Laboratories: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Age Limit for UP Geology and Mining Department: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Age Limit for Medical Health & Family Welfare Department: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Age Limit for AYUSH (Ayurveda) Department: 25 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Age Limit for UP AYUSH (Homoeopathy) Department: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Age Limit for UP AYUSH (Unani) Department: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates can check post-wise eligibility criteria, educational qualification, application fee, pay scale and more information in the official notification below:

Steps to apply for UPPSC recruitment 2023:



Visit official website uppsc.up.nic.in Complete One Time Registration form (OTR form) Click on online submission link for ‘Various posts in UPPSC’

Key in OTR details and fill application form Pay application fee and submit Check details, download and take a print out for future reference

