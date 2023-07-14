Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the vacancies of the 69th Combined Competitive Examination and other examinations by 33 vacancies. As per the notification, the job vacancies will now be 379 instead of the 346 vacancies posted earlier.

Here’s the vacancy notification.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for vacancies on the official websites bpsc.bih.nic.in from July 15 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is August 5, 2023.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Test, Mains Test, and Personality Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.