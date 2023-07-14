Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer Advt.No.-18/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM today, July 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 FSO posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

Steps to apply for FSO vacancies

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” link Click on FSO application link Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for FSO posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.