Rajasthan High Court has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) today, July 14. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hcraj.nic.in till August 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 59 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must be a graduate of any University established by law in India or equivalent examination from any University recognised by the Government for the purpose and must have basic knowledge of Computer.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ EBC (creamy layer)/ OBC (creamy layer)/ other state’s candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 700, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to EBC (non-creamy layer)/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 450.

Steps to apply for JPA posts 2023

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Click on the Recruitment tab Now click on the “Online Application Portal” Register and login to apply for the vacancies Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JPA posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.