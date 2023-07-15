The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2023.

The written exam will be held as part of the recruitment drive to for a total of 27 posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) for various state government departments on the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 24.07.2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CGLE admit card 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on CGL 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGLE admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test and a skill test.