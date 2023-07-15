National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2023 today, July 15. Once out, eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official websites nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote, “CUET-UG results will be made live by NTA in another two hours on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.”

CUET-UG results will be made live by NTA in another two hours on https://t.co/6511A38EDk https://t.co/E43UoZJPIA — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 15, 2023

This year, approximately 28 lacs candidates registered for the examination, of which 19.2 lacs (approx.) students appeared for the exam.

The CUET UG exam was conducted in multiple phases from May 21 to June 17, 2023, across the country at various exam centres.

The CUET UG 2023 was held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET UG result 2023

Visit the official website nta.ac.in or On the homepage, click opn CUET UG result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

