Chandigarh Police Department has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) of Group C in the pay scale of Central Pay Level 05 [Rs. 29,200 – 92,300/-]. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in upto midnight July 21, 2023.

“In view of prevailing flood situation in some parts and representations received from the candidates, the last date for filling the Online application form for the 44 (Forty-Four) Temporary posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Executive) of Group C through direct recruitment in the Central Pay Level-05 [Rs. 29,200 – 92,300/-] [Revised] as per 7th CPC plus allowances as may be admissible, is extended upto midnight July 21, 2023. Rest of the schedule remains unchanged,” reads the notification.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The tentative date of the written exam is August 20, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on June 15, 2023: The minimum age limit is 18 years. The upper age limit for the General, OBC, and SC categories are 25 years, 28 years, and 30 years, respectively.

Educational Qualification: Graduation or its equivalent from any recognized university.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to SC category. The Ex-Serviceman are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for ASI (Executive) posts

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in Go to Recruitment—P/ASI—Recruitments of P/ASI Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ASI (Executive) posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.