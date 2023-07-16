Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result for the Group-I Services Main Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group 1 Main exam was conducted from June 3 to 10 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 10 district centres. A total of 6,455 candidates cleared the prelims and are qualified for the Main exam. The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

“The verification of original certificates followed by oral test (Interview) and certificate verification of eligibility and priority of sports candidates will be held in the O/o A.P.P.S.C, 2nd floor, New HODs Building, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, AP - 520010. The schedule and dates of the Oral Test (Interview) and certificate verification of eligibility and priority of sports candidates will be placed in the website of Commission at a later date,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download APPSC Group 1 results 2023

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on result link for Group 1 Main exam APPSC Group 1 Mains result will appear on screen Check result using the candidate application number Download and take a printout for future reference.



Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 Mains result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.