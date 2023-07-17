Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has extended the application deadline for recruitment to the post of Junior Information and Public Relations Officer in the commissions’ Printing and Stationary department. Eligible candidates can now apply to the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in till July 18, upto midnight. Earlier the deadline was July 17. The last day for payment of fees is July 19.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4 vacancies of Junior Information and Public Relations officer under the Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery Department, Assam.

Candidates can check details on application fee, pay scale, reservations/relaxations, application process, and more in the official notification linked below:

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Applicants should not be below the age of 21 years or above the age of 38 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper limit relaxations available for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

(i) Applicants should possess a Graduate degree in Science/Arts/Commerce from a recognized University. (Professional/Technical Degrees allowed).

(ii) Applicants should also possess a degree/diploma in Journalism or in mass Communication from an lnstitute recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC) or at least three years’ experience in Journalism in a responsible capacity in a Newspaper/News/Public Relations 0rganization/Government Public Relations Department.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Online Recruitment Portal” Now click “Apply Here” under Junior Information and PRO posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

After submitting the Online Application, the candidates are required to take out a print out of the finally submitted Online Recruitment Application and retain the hardcopy of the online Application Form. The candidates are advised to submit the Online Recruitment Application well in advance without waiting for the closing date, reads the notification.

