Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Phase 1 seat allotment results for TS EAMCET 2023 admissions. Candidates who registered for the admission process can check their results on the official website tseamcet.nic.in. Earlier, the provisional allotment list was expected on July 12.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. Results were announced on May 25. The examination is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc. provided in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

As per the revised schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first round have to self-report for admission through the website and pay the tuition fee by July 22, 2023. The second round of TS EAMCET counselling will begin on July 24.

“TSCHE had revised the counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2023 in view of in additional seats permitted by the state government and declaration of Intermediate advanced Supplementary results,” reports Hindustan Times.

Here’s the revised TS EAMCET counselling schedule.

