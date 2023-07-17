Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the document verification schedule and list of candidates selected for document verification for recruitment to various Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts based on their performance in CBT ( 1 and 2), CBAT and CBTST. Applicants can check the shortlist and verification schedule on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The document verification process is scheduled to be conducted on July 24 from 9.30 AM onwards. The admit cards for document verification will be uploaded on the Board’s website by July 20.

“Candidates are required to produce all original documents along with two sets of self-attested photo copies of all documents at the time of DV. The details of documents are given in e-call letter for document verification. Where certificates are not in English / Hindi, self-attested translated version (In Hindi / English) should be produced wherever/whenever required. Certificates produced during the DV should be strictly in the prescribed formats. No additional time will be given to the candidates not producing their original certificates on their date of DV and the candidature of such candidates is liable to be forfeited/ cancelled,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download RRB NTPC merit list 2023

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on List of provisionally empaneled candidates for NTPC posts The shortlist will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

According to the official notification, “the Candidates need to attend Medical Test (Examination) after Document Verification duly paying Rs. 24/- towards medical examination fee at venue of DV. The date & place of Medical Examination will be intimated at the time of DV. Candidates are advised that they should be prepared to stay for more than 4 days for DV/Medical examination at their own cost.”

