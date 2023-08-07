Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer keys and candidate response sheets for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) 2023 today, August 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their response sheets along with the answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in to calculate their results.

The examinations for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Agriculture Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering) were conducted on May 8 and 9 in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode. The provisional answer key was released on June 1 and objections were accepted till June 3. The final answer key has been prepared taking the objections into consideration.

The TSPSC AEE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies.

“The Response Sheets of the candidates marked with Final Keys are made available on the Commission’s website from 15/07/2023. No further objections will be entertained on the Final key. For further details please visit https://www.tspsc.gov.in,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download TSPSC AEE answer key 2023



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Executive Engineer answer key link

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC AEE hall ticket will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

