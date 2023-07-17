The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the final answer key for the Clerk Cum Data Entry operator exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator (CCDEO) exam was held on June 25. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 938 vacancies for the post of Clerk cum Date Entry Operator under Advt No 03/2022. The results will be published on the Board’s website soon. Earlier, PSSSB Clerk cum Date Entry Operator exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 4.

Steps to download CCDEO final answer key 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the ‘Results’ tab and click on final key link for CCDEO 2023 Select Part I or Part II to view the selected answer key Check the answer key to calculate your scores Download and take a printout



Direct link to download CCDEO Part-I answer key.

Direct link to download CCDEO Part-II answer key.

The final answer key is used to calculate the results, no objections will be accepted against the released answer key.

