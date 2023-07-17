Xavier School of Management has commenced the online application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website xatonline.in.

XAT 2024 will be conducted on January 7, 2024. XLRI has decided to make changes in exam timings. XAT 2024 exam timing stands changed from morning to afternoon. The XAT 2024 will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 5.30 PM instead of 9.30 AM to 12.40 PM, the XAT 2024 exam duration is 3 hours 30 minutes.

XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for admission. For more than 72 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all Indian levels to select the most appropriate students for management education.

Application Fee

The registration fee for XAT 2024 is Rs 2000. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each. Indian candidates applying for GMP through GMAT will have to pay a fee of Rs 2500 and the fee for NRI/Foreign candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT is Rs 5000.

Steps to apply for XAT 2024

Visit the official website xatonline.in Register yourself and verify the email ID Fill up the form, upload required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.