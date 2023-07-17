The Council of Architecture will announce the results for the third test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) today, July 17. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their results on the official website nata.in from 5.00 PM today.

The NATA third test was conducted on July 9, 2023 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

‘NATA 2023 Exam 3 Results and Score card will be available at 5 PM, 17 Jul 2023,’ reads a message on the official website.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA Test 3 results 2023

Visit the official website www.nata.in Once live, click on “NATA Test 3 results” on the homepage Login using your application details and submit NATA Test 3 score card will appear on your screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.