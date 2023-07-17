Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam date for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The Commission will release the admit card in due course of time at upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1262 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

According to the notification, the written exam will be of 65 marks and applicants will be given 90 minutes to attempt it. The exam will consist of three main sections, Hindi Insight and Writing Ability, General Knowledge, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Steps to download CJA Main 2022 admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CJA Main 2022 admit card link Key on your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



Meanwhile, the UPSSSC Netra Parikshan Adhikari Main 2023 registrations are out. The registrations will begin tomorrow, July 18. The last date to fill up the form is August 7 and the candidates will be able to make changes till August 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 157 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.