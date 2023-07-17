Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will soon close the online application window for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at jssc.nic.in till July 19. The last date for payment of fees is July 21.

The applicants can edit the application form from July 25 to 27, 2023. The GGLCCE is being conducted to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Branch Officer: 863

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335

Block Supply Officer: 252

Labour Enforcement Officer: 182

Planning Assistant: 5

Block Welfare Officer: 195

Regional Officer: 185

Here’s JSSC JGGLCCE notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognised University.

Examination Fee

The applicants from the General category, EWS, EBC-I, BC-II are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to SC, ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for JSSC JGGLCCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click the link for Applications Now click on the apply link for JGGLCCE-2023 Fill in the step 1 registration form and click proceed Key in the necessary details and submit

Direct link to apply for JSSC JGGLCEE 2023.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.