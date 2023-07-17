Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has once again deferred the dates for recruitment to the post of Child Development Project Officer, Advt. No.-21/2023. The revised dates will be released in due course of time on the official website jpsc.gov.in.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances submission of Online application has been extended till further order,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Earlier, the application was scheduled to commence on today, July 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 years to 35 years. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree from a recogised University.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.