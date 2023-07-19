The Council of Architecture has declared the result for the third test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website nata.in.

The NATA third test was conducted on July 9, 2023 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

“Out of the 9202 candidates who appeared for the Test, a total of 8636 (94%) have qualified the Test,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the NATA Test 3 result notification 2023.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA Test 3 result 2023

Visit the official website www.nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA Test 3 results” on the homepage Key in your login details and submit NATA Test 3 score card will appear on your screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NATA test 3 result 2023.

