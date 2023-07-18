Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has commenced the online application process for the posts of Assistant Training Officer (Stenography-English) in Tamil Nadu Employment Training Subordinate Service and Junior Technical Assistant in Textile Department in Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service today, July 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till August 16. Application correction window will be open from August 21 to 23.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for Assistant Training Officer (Stenography-English) and 5 vacancies are for Junior Technical Assistant. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 5 and 6 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit : Candidates should be between the age of 18 years and 37 years, as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification : A candidate must (i) Must possess Minimum General Educational Qualification and a certificate degree in relevant fields. (ii) Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil. Post-wise education qualification is available in the official notification.

Application Fee

All candidates must pay a One-Time Registration (OTR) fee of Rs 150. Candidates who have already registered in the system in the past 5 years are exempt from the registration fees. At the time of submission candidates will be charged an examination fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/BC/Ex-servicemen/Destitute widows and Persons with disabilities (PwBD) are exempt from payment of examination fees.

Steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab Now go to notifications and click on the apply link for ASSISTANT TRAINING OFFICER (STENOGRAPHY- ENGLISH) & JUNIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT (TEXTILE DEPARTMENT) (TAMIL NADU EMPLOYMENT TRAINING SUBORDINATE SERVICE & TAMIL NADU GENERAL SUBORDINATE SERVICE) Complete the One time registration process and login Now fill out the form, pay the fees and submit Take a printout for future referece

Selection Process

The Selection will be made in single stage, based on the marks obtained by the applicants in the written examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. After verification of the original certificates the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.

