The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the schedule for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination counselling 2023. Candidates who have passed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can apply for the counselling process on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in from July 20. The last date to register for the process is July 25.

The WBJEE 2023 exam was conducted on April 30, 2023 (Sunday) in an OMR-based mode. The WBJEE results 2023 were announced on June 26.

According to the official schedule, the registration process will conclude on July 25. The mock seat allocation will be displayed on the website by July 27. The candidates will be able to modify and lock their choices online by July 28. The first round seat allotment result will be released on August 1.

“Candidates registering for e-counselling must go through this Noti>ication and notices published in this regard from time to time. Once registered, it will be construed that the candidate agrees upon all terms and conditions mentioned here and in addenda/ corrigenda/ notices/timetables published thereafter. The Board will not be responsible if a candidate fails to understand or misunderstand any of the rules framed for this purpose,” reads the official notification.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the counselling rules and guidelines before registering for admissions.

