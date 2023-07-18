West Bengal Civil Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the notification for the post of Assistant Director of Agriculture in West Bengal Agriculture Service (Admn.) under the Department of Agriculture, Govt. of West Bengal. The applicants will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from July 25 onwards.

The last date for receipt of the application is August 17 upto 3.00 PM. The closing date for submission of fees through offline is August 18, 2023.

The detailed notification will be released on July 20, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, closing date etc. from the notification.

Direct link to the indicative advertisement.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 122 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.