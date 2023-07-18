Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has deferred the online application deadline for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can now register and pay the fee at jssc.nic.in till August 3 and August 5, respectively.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their applications on August 8 and 9, 2023.

Here’s the deferment notice.

The JGGLCCE is being conducted to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Branch Officer: 863

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335

Block Supply Officer: 252

Labour Enforcement Officer: 182

Planning Assistant: 5

Block Welfare Officer: 195

Regional Officer: 185

Here’s JSSC CGL notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognised University.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for JSSC JGGLCCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click the link for Applications Now click on the apply link for JGGLCCE-2023 Fill in the step 1 registration form and click proceed Key in the necessary details and submit

Direct link to apply for JSSC JGGLCEE 2023.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.