Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Scientific Officer in Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC JSO exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23 — from 9.30 AM to 12.30 and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies for Junior Scientific Officer in Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service.

“The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the provisionally admitted candidates for the said examination has already been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through one time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download JSO admit card 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Hall Ticket Download” On the homepage, click on One Time Registration (OTR) and Dashboard Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the form of an interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.