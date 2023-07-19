The Local Self Government (LSG), Rajasthan, has extended the application deadline for the post of Safai Karamchari or Sweeper. Eligible candidates can now apply to the vacancies on the official recruitment website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till August 4. The application correction window will be open from August 5 to 9.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13184 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification by Rajasthan LSG.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to reserved category/PwD category candidates.

Here’s the extension notification by Rajasthan LSG.

Steps to apply for Safai Karamchari posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Safai Karamchari application link Go to registration and complete SSO registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

