The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will soon open the correction window for the post of Draftsman exam 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their forms at ukpsc.net.in till July 29, 2023.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies for Draftsman in various departments. The pay scale is Level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Steps to make changes to Draftsman 2023 form

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application correction link for Draftsman exam 2023 Login and make changes to form Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to edit UKPSC Draftsman 2023 application.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a competitive written exam of 250 marks.

