West Bengal Civil Service Commission (WBPSC) has opened the online objection window for the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Director of Industrial Training/ Principal of Industrial Training Institutes under department of technical education and training, Government of West Bengal. Candidates can raise objections, if any, on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till July 25, 2023.

The provisional answer key was made available to download on July 18, 2023.

Candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s), regarding which they had any doubt, if any, to the notice of the Commission, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ and populating the relevant details between 19th July, 2023 and 25th July, 2023. Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered, reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on June 18, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to the answer key response link Click on the objection link Login and submit suggestions Save and take a printout for future reference

