All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has today, July 19, announced that the National Exit Test (NExT), being conducted on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has been cancelled. Candidates who registered for the exam can claim their refunds on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The NExT exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 28. However, the National Medical Commission has cancelled the examination.

“It is hereby informed that as per communication received from NMC and the decision of the competent authority, the Mock/ Practice Test of National Exit Test (NExT) scheduled to be held on 28th July 2023 stands cancelled. The refund process of registration fees of candidates who have registered and paid fees for the Mock/ Practice National Exit Test (NExT) has been initiated,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official AIIMS cancellation notification.

Please visit the website www.next.aiimsexams.ac.in as all Important Notices / Corrigendum / Addendum / Updates etc. will only be uploaded on the website, reads the notification.

