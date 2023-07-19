Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has notified of vacancies to the post of Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(A) Degree (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Group-B, Gazetted and Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(B) Diploma (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Group-C, Non-Gazetted under Public Works Department today July 19. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from July 25 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies in August 24 (upto 5.30 PM)

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 40 years, as on August 24, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualifications: A candidates must have atleast a Degree/Diploma (based on choice of post) in an appropriate branch of Engineering or its equivalent academic qualification from a recognised institution. To apply for the posts [TES-V(A) and TES-V(B)] an applicant must have Permanent Resident Certificate of Tripura (PRTC). More details in the notification.

Here’s the official TPSC recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

(i) Group-B Gazetted posts: General Category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 350 while ST/SC/BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped candidates will be charged Rs 250.

(ii) Group-C non-Gazetted posts: General Category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 200 while ST/SC/BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped candidates will be charged Rs 150.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.