The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Raipur has revised the dates of document verification for the REET 2022 for Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) (SST) posts. As per the notification, the DV for Teacher Level 2 (social study) will now be conducted on July 27, 28 and from August 3 to 5, 2023.

Earlier, the DV was scheduled to be conducted from July 27 to 29.

Candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Teacher Level 2 document verification commenced on July 18 for other subjects. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27,000 Upper Primary School Teacher posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download REET L 2 revised DV schedule

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on Upper Primary School Teacher (L-2) (SST) 2022 revised DV schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the revised schedule Take a printout for future reference

