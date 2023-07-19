Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2023). Eligible candidates will be able to register on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in from July 24 onwards.

The last date to pay the fee/ register till August 3, 2023.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs 1200 for OC/BC candidates and Rs 600 for SC/ ST category candidates.

The online verification of uploaded certificates will be done from July 25 to August 4, 2023. Candidates will be able to exercise the web options from August 3 to August 8. The change of options for the candidates can be done on August 9, 2023.

The seat allotment result will be released on August 12, 2023. The self-report and reporting at college can be done from August 13 to August 14 and the classwork will commence on August 16 onwards.

Here’s AP EAPCET 2023 counselling schedule.

The qualified and eligible candidates of AP EAPCET-2023 (M.P.C. Stream) are informed to participate in web counselling for the seats available in (i) University and Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-24, reads the notification.

Steps to register for AP EAPCET 2023 counselling

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to Admissions 2023—AP EAPCET 2023 Click on the registration form link Key in your ‘AP EAPCET Hall Ticket No’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Fill in the required details, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

