Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final Merit list of the Group B Main Examination 2020 for PSI today, July 20. Candidates can check and download the merit list at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2020 for the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) was held on September 11 to 25, 2022. The MPSC Group B result was declared on November 18, 2022.

The recruitment drive for MPSC Group B Services is being conducted to fill a total 806 vacancies. The final merit list is for the remaining 583 posts of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in the Home Department in the Maharashtra Government.

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – ‘Results’ – ‘Final Merit Click’ Click on the PDF button for Advt.No. 260/2021 - MAHARASHTRA SUBORDINATE SERVICES, GR-B MAIN EXAMINATION - 2020 The MPSC PSI result will appear on the screen

