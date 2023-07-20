The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the online registration window for the NEET UG counselling 2023 today, July 20. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process at mcc.nic.in till July 25 upto 12 noon.

The choice filling and locking facility will be available from July 22 to July 26, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done on July 27 to July 28, 2023. The seat allotment result will be declared on July 29, 2023.

Candidates are advised to refer to the revised Information Bulletin and counselling schedule for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

Direct link to the Counselling schedule.

Steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2023

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Go to UG Counselling 2023 link Login and proceed with the registration process Complete the registration, pay the fee and submit

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NEET UG Counselling 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.