Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Group-I Services Exam 2022. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to 11 (8.00 AM and 12.00 noon) on all working days.

The interview will be held in the Office of the Commission, at New HOD’S Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010. A total of 220 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Interview/DV round.

“The candidates who are provisionally qualified for Oral Test (interview) are required to produce the original Certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of interview, relating to Age, Proof of Age Relaxation, Qualifications, Study Certificate/ Residence Certificate or Local Status Certificate (in case they migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh), and others,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Group 1 interview schedule 2023

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Interview schedule for the post of Group -I Services Notification No: 28/2022”

The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 1 service interview schedule 2023.

The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.