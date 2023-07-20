The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the date of the screening test for the post of Inspector of Factories. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in from August 18 onwards.

The screening test is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2023.

“No admit card will be issued from the office of the Commission. In case of any inconvenience, the candidates may contact in person to the Commission’s office on and from 22 nd August 2023 to 24 th August 2023 in between 11:00 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. Candidates are requested to follow the Commission’s Website for further information regarding the said screening test,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The WBPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 vacancies of Inspector of Factories in WB Factories Service under the Labour Department, WB.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on Inspector of Factories admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

